Home Nation

Fake Twitter, Facebook accounts pop up after Pramod Sawant takes over as Goa CM

Sawant already has his personal account on both social media platforms while the official Facebook and Twitter accounts of the Chief Minister's Office also continue to operate.

Published: 24th March 2019 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Newly sworn-in Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant takes charge at his office in Panaji Tuesday March 19 2019. | PTI

By PTI

PANAJI: Several fake Twitter and Facebook accounts have been created in the name of Pramod Sawant since he was sworn in as Goa Chief Minister, his office has said.

Sawant was sworn as chief minister on March 19 following the death of Manohar Parrikar.

"Since chief minister Sawant took over, several fake IDs started surfacing on Twitter and Facebook. We brought it to the notice of both these organisations Saturday," a government official said.

Sawant already has his personal account on both social media platforms while the official Facebook and Twitter accounts of the Chief Minister's Office also continue to operate, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pramod Sawant Twitter Facebook

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp