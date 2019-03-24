Haven't joined Congress, photo with Priyanka Gandhi is old: Haryanvi artiste Sapna Chaudhury

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Haryanvi folk singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary on Sunday categorically denied joining the Congress party and said she is not part of any political party.

Choudhury also claimed she has not signed any membership form of the Congress party and said that a photograph of herself with Priyanka Gandhi is an old one.

"I have not joined the Congress party. The photograph with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is old. I have met Priyanka Gandhi several times before and she is very good but I am not going to campaign for any political party," she told media persons.

Her statement comes a day after photographs surfaced in which she is seen signing some papers.

#WATCH Haryanavi singer & dancer Sapna Chaudhary says, "I have not joined the Congress party. The photograph with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is old." #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/brcvaKOAIQ — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2019

The singer, however, said she had no idea of the photographs.

"I cannot tell what kind of paper was that and I am not sure of when it is. I meet with people of all parties and I am an artist. I am not joining politics. When I will join politics, I will come out in the open", she said.

However, contrary to Chaudhary claims, images have also emerged of the membership form that bears her picture and is allegedly signed by her as part of joining Congress. The membership form has been shared by the office of Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar.

Yesterday, UP Congress chief Raj Babbar had also tweeted a picture of Sapna along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and welcomed her to Congress.

"Sapna Chaudhary is welcomed to Congress family," Babbar posted.

Narendra Rathi (in pic 1 from yesterday with Sapna Chaudhary), UP Congress Secretary: Sapna Chaudhary came and filled the membership form herself, her signature is on it. Her sister also joined the party yesterday, we have both of their forms. pic.twitter.com/tKIh0eWLxU — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2019

While replying to a question, Chaudhary, however, affirmed that she has met Priyanka recently in last three to four days and earlier too. She claimed she did not know the exact date when the photograph with Priyanka was taken.

Earlier, there were peculations that Congress might field her from Mathura Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh to take on BJP candidate Hema Malini.

Sapna Choudhary shot to fame after her stint in 'Big Boss'. She was earlier in the news for attempting to committing suicide.