Indian Navy rescues 150 cyclone survivors from Mozambique

KOCHI: Indian Navy vessels Sujata, Sarathi and Shardul, deployed at Port Beira in cyclone-hit Mozambique for rescue and relief operations, has rescued 150 survivors since last Monday. The ships were diverted to Mozambique after Cyclone ‘IDAI’ wreaked havoc in the country causing large scale destruction and loss of lives.

Since arrival at Port Beira, the ships have rescued more than 150 survivors from Buzi area near Port Beira, which has remained cut off from the mainland from March 15. Two medical camps have been set up at Port Beira and Gaura-Gaurathe Island and Medical assistance is being extended to over 800 affected people.

The Chetak helicopter of Indian Navy has undertaken a number of sorties in difficult conditions for evacuation of victims in coordination with local authorities and the UN Mission. The copter also evacuated three pregnant women and dropped relief material to the cyclone-hit.INS Shardul transferred 10 tonnes of fresh water to a water bowser on jetty using submersible pumps. About two tonnes of drinking water was provided by INS Sujata in jerry cans to the Port authorities for relief camps.

Community services were undertaken by the ships crew at schools, churches, hospitals and orphanages in coordination with the government officers. The ships have setup a community kitchen which functions 24x7. A total of about 450 people have been provided hot meals.The humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations are continuing and the ships of the First Training Squadron of the Indian Navy will provide all assistance to the local population till their stay in Mozambique, the Navy said in a release.