Home Nation

Indian Navy rescues 150 cyclone survivors from Mozambique

Indian Navy vessels Sujata, Sarathi and Shardul, deployed at Port Beira in cyclone-hit  Mozambique for rescue and relief operations, has rescued 150 survivors since last Monday.

Published: 24th March 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Indian Navy vessels Sujata, Sarathi and Shardul, deployed at Port Beira in cyclone-hit  Mozambique for rescue and relief operations, has rescued 150 survivors since last Monday.  The ships were diverted to Mozambique after Cyclone ‘IDAI’ wreaked havoc in the country causing large scale destruction and loss of lives. 

Since arrival at Port Beira, the ships have rescued more than 150 survivors from Buzi area near Port Beira, which has remained cut off from the mainland from March 15. Two medical camps have been set up at Port Beira and Gaura-Gaurathe Island and Medical assistance is being extended to over 800 affected people.

The Chetak helicopter of Indian Navy has undertaken a number of sorties in difficult conditions for evacuation of victims in coordination with local authorities and the UN Mission. The copter also evacuated three pregnant women and dropped relief material to the cyclone-hit.INS Shardul transferred 10 tonnes of fresh water to a water bowser on jetty using submersible pumps. About two tonnes of drinking water was provided by INS Sujata in jerry cans to the Port authorities for relief camps.

Community services were undertaken by the ships crew at schools, churches, hospitals and orphanages in coordination with the government officers. The ships have setup a community kitchen which functions 24x7. A total of about 450 people have been provided hot meals.The humanitarian assistance and disaster relief  operations are continuing and the ships of the First Training Squadron of the Indian Navy will provide all assistance to the local population till their stay in Mozambique, the Navy said in a release.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Navy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp