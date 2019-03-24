Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections: AAP releases first list of candidates in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

The party is likely to contest the polls from 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state. For rest of the seats, the process to select candidates is in the final stage, Singh said.

Published: 24th March 2019 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Aam Aadmi Party will contest the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and has fielded three candidates in each of the states, senior leader Sanjay Singh said Sunday.

In Uttar Pradesh, the AAP has fielded Yogesh Dahiya from Saharanpur, Satish Chandra Sharma from Aligarh and Shweta Sharma from Gautam Budh Nagar for the polls, Singh said in a tweet.

The party is likely to contest the Lok Sabha polls from 25 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

For rest of the seats, the process to select candidates is in the final stage, Singh sai.In Bihar, Aleemuddin Ansari has been fielded from Kishanganj, Raghunath Kumar from Sitamarhi and Satyendra Kumar from Bhagalpur, he said in another tweet.

TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha elections 2019 General Elections 2019 India elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019

