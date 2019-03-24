Home Nation

Military school trainer held for molesting four female students

The alleged incident occurred earlier this week when the accused, identified as Machhindra Karpe, touched the girls of the Bhonsala Military School inappropriately during training.

By PTI

NASHIK: A retired Army personnel working as a physical trainer with the Bhonsala Military School here in Maharashtra has been arrested for allegedly molesting four girl students, police said Sunday.

The alleged incident occurred earlier this week when the accused, identified as Machhindra Karpe, touched the girls of the Bhonsala Military School (BMC) inappropriately during training, said Gangapur police station inspector Kishore More.

Karpe, who retired as Subhedar from the Army, was appointed by the BMC only in February.

He was arrested Saturday night and booked under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code, and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, More said.

The school, being run by the Central Hindu Military Education Society (CHMES), imparts military training along with regular education for students from class VI to X.

"After the girls reported the incident to their parents, they approached the headmaster who conducted an inquiry against Karpe.

The ex-serviceman was handed over to police last night after the school authorities found him guilty of the act," the police inspector said.

According to CHMES sources, the committee headed bythe school secretary Dilip Belgaonkar conducted the inquiry into the allegations.

"An urgent meeting of the management committee was called, and a call was taken to dismiss Karpe, and report him to police," they added.

