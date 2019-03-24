Home Nation

Modi following Hilter's tactics to grab power: Kejriwal on Gurgaon family attack

Kejriwal launched the scathing attack on Modi while re-twitting a video that purportedly showed members of a Muslim family in Gurgaon's Dhamaspur village being beaten up by a group of men.

Published: 24th March 2019 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging he is "following" German dictator "Adolf Hitler's tactics to grab power."

Kejriwal launched the scathing attack on Modi while re-twitting a video that purportedly showed members of a Muslim family in Gurgaon's Dhamaspur village being beaten up with sticks and rods by a group of men on Thursday.

Police had said a mob pelted stones at a house in Gurgaon and beat up family members, after a quarrel over a game of cricket on Holi.

Later six persons were arrested for attempt to murder.

In a series of tweets, Kejriwal hit out at Prime Minister Modi.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"Goons of Hitler use to beat and kill innocent people. Later, police use to file cases against the victims. Modiji is also doing the same. He is following Hitler's tactics to grab the power and his supporters are not able to see in which direction India is going," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The Delhi Chief Minister also re-tweeted the video of the incident and said, "Look at this video. In which holy book it is written that one should beat Muslims. Is it in Gita? Or in Ramayan? Or in Hanuman Chalisa? These people are not Hindus but goons in their disguise".

Earlier, on Friday ACP, Gurgaon, Shamsher Singh had said that the incident occurred on Thursday evening at 5.00 pm when some of the victim family members, belonging to a minority community, were playing cricket outside their residence in Bhup Singh Nagar in Bhondsi area.

According to a victim, Shahid, six to seven drunk people asked his my family members not to play cricket on the street.

The attack was captured on a cellphone by one of the victims.

The family later alleged it was a planned attack by a group of people "backed" by a Hindutva group.

The police, however, did not confirm the allegation.

AAP senior leader Sanjay Singh also alleged the BJP is trying to turn India into Taliban and urged the opposition parties to be careful of the saffron party's tactics of "polarising people ahead of the Lok Sabha elections."

TAGS
PM Modi Arvind Kejriwal Gurgaon Attack Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

