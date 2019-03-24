Probe ordered into 'purification' of place where Manohar Parrikar's body was kept

By ANI

PANAJI: Minister for Arts and Culture Govind Gaude has ordered an inquiry into alleged purification rituals held at Kala Academy, where late Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar's body was kept for public homage.

"I have taken a strong note of some activities carried out in the Kala Academy premises as rituals today. I have ordered an inquiry into it. We cannot promote or patronise unscientific activities inside government buildings," Gaude said in a Facebook post.

Parrikar, a senior BJP leader, died on March 17 evening after a prolonged battle against cancer at the age of 63.

EDITORIAL | It won’t be easy for Goa to find a man of Parrikar's stature

A day after his death, Parrikar's mortal remains were kept at the Kala Academy here for public to pay their last respects before his last rites.