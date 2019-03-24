Home Nation

Probe ordered into 'purification' of place where Manohar Parrikar's body was kept

Parrikar, a senior BJP leader, died on March 17 evening after a prolonged battle against cancer at the age of 63.

Published: 24th March 2019 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Manohar Parrikar

Manohar Parrikar was 18th chief minister in the country and second in Goa who died while still in office. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PANAJI: Minister for Arts and Culture Govind Gaude has ordered an inquiry into alleged purification rituals held at Kala Academy, where late Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar's body was kept for public homage.

"I have taken a strong note of some activities carried out in the Kala Academy premises as rituals today. I have ordered an inquiry into it. We cannot promote or patronise unscientific activities inside government buildings," Gaude said in a Facebook post.

Parrikar, a senior BJP leader, died on March 17 evening after a prolonged battle against cancer at the age of 63.

A day after his death, Parrikar's mortal remains were kept at the Kala Academy here for public to pay their last respects before his last rites.

