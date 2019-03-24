Sapna Choudhary a dancer like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul should marry her: BJP MLA Surendra Singh

By ANI

BALLIA: BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Sunday stoked controversy saying that UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi like Sapna Chaudhary was also in the same profession in Italy.

He went on to say as heard in a video: "Rahul Gandhi must follow the footsteps of his father by accepting Chaudhary in the same way as Rajiv accepted Sonia."

"Rahul's mother was also in the same profession in Italy and his father made her his own. He should also take the family tradition forward and make Sapna his own," said Singh.

#WATCH BJP MLA Surendra Singh on dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins Congress: Rahul ji ki Mata ji bhi Italy mein isi peshe se thi.Jaise aapke pitaji ne Sonia ji ko apna bana liya tha, aap bhi Sapna ko apna banaye.Sabse acchi baat hai saas aur bahu ek hi peshe aur culture se rahengi pic.twitter.com/HK5XCWcuL6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 24, 2019

On Saturday, Haryanvi dancer, singer, actor and former Big Boss participant Sapna Chaudhary had reportedly joined the Congress party, a claim which she denied on Sunday.