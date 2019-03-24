Home Nation

Sapna Choudhary a dancer like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul should marry her: BJP MLA Surendra Singh

BJP MLA Surendra Singh said Sonia Gandhi had the same 'pesha' as Sapna Chaudhary and that India would never accept a 'dancer' in politics.

Published: 24th March 2019

By ANI

BALLIA: BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Sunday stoked controversy saying that UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi like Sapna Chaudhary was also in the same profession in Italy.

He went on to say as heard in a video: "Rahul Gandhi must follow the footsteps of his father by accepting Chaudhary in the same way as Rajiv accepted Sonia."

"Rahul's mother was also in the same profession in Italy and his father made her his own. He should also take the family tradition forward and make Sapna his own," said Singh.

On Saturday, Haryanvi dancer, singer, actor and former Big Boss participant Sapna Chaudhary had reportedly joined the Congress party, a claim which she denied on Sunday. 

  • Kolsat
    BJP MLA Surendra Singh is wrong in making this comment. It is unprofessional. It is not his business who Rahul shaould or should not mary.
    23 hours ago reply
