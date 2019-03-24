Home Nation

Union ministers renominated; Three-time CM replaces eight-term MP as BJP nominee

Union Minister of state for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha and Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Sudarshan Bhagat have been re-nominated from Hazaribagh and Lohardaga (ST) constituencies.

Published: 24th March 2019 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 02:13 AM   |  A+A-

Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha was talking to reporters outside the Parliament. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

RANCHI: Renominating Union ministers Jayant Sinha and Sudarshan Bhagat as Lok Sabha candidates, the BJP Saturday replaced eight-time MP Kariya Munda with former chief minister Arjun Munda from the Khunti (ST) seat.

Arjun Munda, who was chief minister thrice, had won the 2009 Lok Sabha elections from Jamshedpur and hails from neighbouring Saraikela-Kharsawan district.

Union Minister of state for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha and Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Sudarshan Bhagat have been re-nominated from Hazaribagh and Lohardaga (ST) constituencies respectively.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The party, which is contesting 13 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats from Jharkhand, has announced 10 candidates and kept names on hold for Ranchi, Koderma and Chatra constituencies, a senior party leader said here.

"The names for these three seats are likely to be announced on March 25," the leader said. The BJP has left the Giridih seat to NDA ally Ajsu Party. The Giridih seat is currently held by BJP's Ravindra Kumar Pandey.

Hemlal Murmu, who lost to JMM's Vijay Kumar Hansdak in the 2014 general elections, found his name in the first list released for Jharkhand.

Another losing BJP candidate Sunil Soren was re-nominated for the Dumka (ST) seat.

Sunil Soren was defeated by the JMM president Shibu Soren in the last elections.

Nishikant Dubey and Pashupati Nath Singh have been given opportunities to make it hat-trick of wins from Godda and Dhanbad Lok Sabha seats.

Other sitting MPs who have been re-nominated are Vidhyut Varan Mahato (Jamshedpur), the party's state unit president Laxman Gilua (Singhbhum-ST) and former Director General of Police Vishnu Dayal Ram (Palamau-SC). The state goes for four-phase elections from April 29.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jayant Sinha Sudarshan Bhagat Lok Sabha Elections Lok Sabha Polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp