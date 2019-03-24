Home Nation

Upset over Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad being denied Lok Sabha ticket, man attempts suicide

The Shiv Sena Friday declared a list of 21 candidates for the Lok Sabha poll, dropping Gaikwad (59), who had hit an Air India staffer with a slipper at the IGI airport in Delhi.

Published: 24th March 2019 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 02:08 AM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad | Facebook

By PTI

MUMBAI: A man Saturday tried to commit suicide as he was upset the Shiv Sena had denied a ticket to sitting Osamanabad Lok Sabha MP Ravindra Gaikwad, police said.

The Shiv Sena Friday declared a list of 21 candidates for the Lok Sabha poll, dropping Gaikwad (59), who had hit an Air India staffer with a slipper at the IGI airport in Delhi. The Sena has replaced Gaikwad with Omraje Nimbalkar in Osmanabad constituency.

ALSO READ | Shiv Sena denies ticket to MP Ravindra Gaikwad who slapped Air India staffer in 2017

"Baba Bhosle, a rickshaw driver, tried to immolate himself on Saturday afternoon in Umarga area. He was at a meeting organised by Sena workers upset with Gaikwad being denied a ticket. However, police deployed at the meet managed to stop Bhosle from lighting a match after dousing himself with kerosene," an official said.

Bhosle was detained and he told police he was upset about Gaikwad being dropped from the Sena's list of Lok Sabha candidates, the official added.

A case of attempt to commit suicide has been registered against Bhosle, the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Polls Lok Sabha Elections Ravindra Gaikwad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp