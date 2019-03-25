Home Nation

BJP busy in marketing T-shirts instead of paying UP contractual teachers: Priyanka Gandhi

Hundreds of 'shiksha mitras' have been protesting and pressing for better pay and appointment as assistant teachers in the state.

Published: 25th March 2019 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Monday attacked the BJP over the plight of 'shiksha mitras' or contractual teachers in Uttar Pradesh, alleging the ruling party leaders are busy marketing T-shirts instead of attending to those suffering.

"The hard work of Uttar Pradesh's 'shiksha mitras' is insulted everyday. Scores of sufferers committed suicide. Those who took to the streets to protest were beaten with lathis, National Security Act was registered against them," the AICC in-charge Uttar Pradesh East tweeted.

"BJP leaders are busy marketing T-shirts, I wish they had paid attention to those suffering," she claimed.

