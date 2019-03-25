BJP leaders should contest elections in Nepal, will win there: Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon

By ANI

NEW DELHI: NCP's Rajya Sabha member Majeed Memon on Monday said that BJP leaders should contest elections in Nepal claiming that "chowkidars" will emerge victorious in the Himalayan nation, a day after BJP remarked that Congress may win elections in Pakistan.

"If Ram Madhav is saying that Congress would probably win elections in Pakistan if they contest from there, then I would like to give him a piece of advice. All BJP leaders are 'chowkidars' (watchmen) and they should contest elections in Nepal and they will win there," Memon, whose party is in alliance with Congress in Maharashtra, told ANI.

On Sunday, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav claimed that Congress leaders would probably win elections in Pakistan if they contested from the neighbouring country. He alleged that tweets by opposition leaders were retweeted more in Pakistan than in India.

"Their statements are retweets more by the people of the neighbouring country than the people in our own country. If they go there and contest elections someday, they will probably win there. This is the condition of our principal opposition party," Madhav told reporters in Guwahati.

Madhav, who is also the BJP general secretary in-charge of the North East, said the opposition was in a "clueless" fight and people failed to understand whether they were "fighting for the cause of Pakistan or of India".

"The opposition is fighting a clueless fight. What they want to convey nobody understands. The people of the country do not understand the direction in which they want to show the country. Whether the opposition is fighting for Hindustan or for Pakistan, the country is unable to understand," he added.

Madhav said that opposition leaders use undignified language for the Indian Army. "The opposition leaders doubt our own forces. They not only question the achievements of our government but also use undignified language for our Army," he said.

Congress hit back at Madhav, saying that he was giving "baseless statements".

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader PL Punia said on Monday, "Ram Madhav is giving baseless statements. The Congress party was the one to congratulate and support the government for the surgical strikes. After the Balakot air strike took place, Rahul Gandhi was the first leader to salute the bravery of our pilots."

He said that all the opposition parties came in unison and backed the BJP-led Centre for its tough stand against Pakistan.

"All the Opposition came together and said that we are with the government for taking a stand against Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism. Whenever they tried to attack us, we gave a befitting reply to them," Punia added.