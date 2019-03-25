BJP will become Bharatiya Joker Party after polls: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee

By PTI

KOLKATA: The upcoming Lok Sabha election is a battle for an united India in which the people will oust the Modi government and the ruling BJP will become "Bharatiya Joker party" as most of its candidates would lose their seats, senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee Monday said.

He also accused the BJP of "fuelling riots" in the country and in the state.

"This (LS poll) is a battle for an united India. This is a battle to save the culture and heritage of the country, which BJP is trying to destroy," Banerjee, who is the nephew of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said at a rally at South 24 parganas district.

"The people of this country will oust the Modi government after the elections. The BJP will turn into Bharatiya Joker Party after the polls as most of its candidates would loose," he said.

The coming Lok Sabha poll is a battle between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save the country from the BJP's divisive politics, Banerjee said.

Keeping up his attack of the BJP, he said "Just ahead of elections it will talk of religion. But what about the promise of Rs 15 lakh (made by Modi) in every bank account ? What about the promise of two crore jobs and others made in 2014 ? The people of this country will oust BJP," the TMC MP said.

Attacking CPI(M) and Congress of trying to divide the minority votes in the country, he said the CPI(M) and Congress are trying to help BJP in Bengal.

"When Afrazul (a daily labourer from Malda) was killed in Rajasthan by goons of BJP it was TMC which had hit the streets protesting against it. Only TMC is fighting against BJP in Bengal," he said.

Afrazul Khan, a migrant construction worker was killed in Rajasthan in December 2017.

His killing was recorded in a mobile and went viral on the social media after being posted by the alleged killer Shambhu Lal Regar.