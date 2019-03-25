Home Nation

BJP will become Bharatiya Joker Party after polls: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee

Abishek accused the BJP of 'fuelling riots' in the country and in the state.

Published: 25th March 2019 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

TMC leader Abishek Banerjee

By PTI

KOLKATA: The upcoming Lok Sabha election is a battle for an united India in which the people will oust the Modi government and the ruling BJP will become "Bharatiya Joker party" as most of its candidates would lose their seats, senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee Monday said.

He also accused the BJP of "fuelling riots" in the country and in the state.

"This (LS poll) is a battle for an united India. This is a battle to save the culture and heritage of the country, which BJP is trying to destroy," Banerjee, who is the nephew of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said at a rally at South 24 parganas district.

"The people of this country will oust the Modi government after the elections. The BJP will turn into Bharatiya Joker Party after the polls as most of its candidates would loose," he said.

The coming Lok Sabha poll is a battle between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save the country from the BJP's divisive politics, Banerjee said.

Keeping up his attack of the BJP, he said "Just ahead of elections it will talk of religion. But what about the promise of Rs 15 lakh (made by Modi) in every bank account ? What about the promise of two crore jobs and others made in 2014 ? The people of this country will oust BJP," the TMC MP said.

Attacking CPI(M) and Congress of trying to divide the minority votes in the country, he said the CPI(M) and Congress are trying to help BJP in Bengal.

"When Afrazul (a daily labourer from Malda) was killed in Rajasthan by goons of BJP it was TMC which had hit the streets protesting against it. Only TMC is fighting against BJP in Bengal," he said.

Afrazul Khan, a migrant construction worker was killed in Rajasthan in December 2017.

His killing was recorded in a mobile and went viral on the social media after being posted by the alleged killer Shambhu Lal Regar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Bharatiya Joker Party Abhishek Banerjee TMC Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp