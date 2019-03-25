Home Nation

ED files chargesheet against lawyer Gautam Khaitan in money-laundering case

The agency filed charge sheet before Special Judge Arvind Kumar and said there are four accused named, including Khaitan and his wife Ritu Khaitan.

Published: 25th March 2019 01:32 PM

Gautham Khaitan

Delhi lawyer Gautam Khaitan who is an accuesed in the VVIP chopper scam case. (Photo: EPS / Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday filed a charge sheet against lawyer Gautam Khaitan before a Delhi court in a separate case of money laundering and alleged possession of black money.

The fresh criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was filed on the basis of a case lodged by the Income Tax Department against Khaitan under section 51 of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

