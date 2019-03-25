Home Nation

Gauhati High Court quashes criminal proceedings against Union minister Gohain in rape case

An FIR had been lodged against the 68-year-old BJP MP from Nagaon in August 2018 alleging rape, and criminal proceeding was initiated against him.

Rajen Gohain

Four-time Nagaon MP Rajen Gohain (File | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court Monday quashed criminal proceedings against Union Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain in a rape case, in a relief to the BJP MP before the Lok Sabha elections.

After hearing the minister's petition, Justice Suman Shyam set aside the order passed by the Nagaon Chief Judicial Magistrate on November 16 last year taking cognisance of the criminal proceedings.

The minister had then moved the high court challenging the criminal proceedings and subsequent passing of the November 16 order of the CJM.

A case under Indian Penal Code sections 417 (cheating), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) was registered against Gohain for allegedly raping and threatening the married woman.

The complaint said the alleged incident took place at the woman's house when her husband and family members were away, seven-eight months before the FIR was lodged.

However, a week after the case was registered, the complainant's husband said the family had withdrawn the case and requested the media to not report on the issue.

But the complainant's statement was already recorded by the investigating officer by then and it had reached the court.

Police said the case could not be withdrawn at that point.

The four-time MP had earlier announced he will not contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls until his name was cleared by the High Court.

Nagaon is the only constituency in Assam where the BJP is yet to announce its candidate.

The 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam will go to polls in three phases -- April 11, 18 and 23.

Gohain has been representing the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency since 1999.

