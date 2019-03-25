Goa police on alert after New Zealand mosque attack

By PTI

PANAJI: The police in Goa have been put on alert over a possible attack on Israeli tourists visiting the state to avenge shootings at Christchurch mosques in New Zealand over a week ago, a senior official said Monday.

The alert has been issued after receiving inputs from central intelligence agencies, he said.

"We have kept a strict vigil around the areas which are frequented by Israelis after the Christchurch mosques attack in New Zealand," said the senior police official said.

Security has been stepped up around places frequented by Israelis following inputs from central intelligence agencies about possible revenge attack on them, he said.

The official said Goa is among several states which have been put on alert to thwart any attack on Israelis.

At least 50 people were killed in shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, on March 15.