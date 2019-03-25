Home Nation

Lalu's daughter Misa Bharti not among RJD campaigners

In June 2016, Misa Bharti was the party's nominee for the Rajya Sabha biennial elections and was elected unopposed along with Ram Jethmalani from Bihar

Published: 25th March 2019 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 10:54 PM   |  A+A-

Misa Bharti. (File |PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Misa Bharti, daughter of jailed RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, is not in the list of star campaigners of the RJD for the Lok Sabha elections.

Although the list contains the name of 40 RJD leaders, including her mother Rabri Devi, brothers Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav. The list was submitted by RJD to the Election Commission for providing approval cards to the campaigners yesterday.

In June 2016, Misa Bharti was the party's nominee for the Rajya Sabha biennial elections and was elected unopposed along with Ram Jethmalani from Bihar

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-Congress on Friday announced their seat-sharing arrangement in Bihar for the Lok Sabha elections. The two parties are in alliance in the state under the "Mahagathbandhan" umbrella along with some other parties. RJD will contest on 20, Congress on 9, HAM-3, RLSP on 5, VIP on 3 and CPI-1 in Bihar under the alliance arrangement.

Bihar will see polling in seven phases. The dates of polling in Bihar will be on April 11, 18, 23, 29 and May 6, 12 and 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the RJD won only four seats and the Congress two. The JD-U, which contested separately, won two seats. The BJP-led NDA won 31 seats, with the former's tally being 22. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Misa Bharti RJD campaigners Lalu Prasad Yadav star campaigners Lok Sabha elections Tejashwi Yadav

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp