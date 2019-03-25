Lalu's daughter Misa Bharti not among RJD campaigners

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Misa Bharti, daughter of jailed RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, is not in the list of star campaigners of the RJD for the Lok Sabha elections.

Although the list contains the name of 40 RJD leaders, including her mother Rabri Devi, brothers Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav. The list was submitted by RJD to the Election Commission for providing approval cards to the campaigners yesterday.

In June 2016, Misa Bharti was the party's nominee for the Rajya Sabha biennial elections and was elected unopposed along with Ram Jethmalani from Bihar

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-Congress on Friday announced their seat-sharing arrangement in Bihar for the Lok Sabha elections. The two parties are in alliance in the state under the "Mahagathbandhan" umbrella along with some other parties. RJD will contest on 20, Congress on 9, HAM-3, RLSP on 5, VIP on 3 and CPI-1 in Bihar under the alliance arrangement.

Bihar will see polling in seven phases. The dates of polling in Bihar will be on April 11, 18, 23, 29 and May 6, 12 and 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the RJD won only four seats and the Congress two. The JD-U, which contested separately, won two seats. The BJP-led NDA won 31 seats, with the former's tally being 22.