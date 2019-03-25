Lok Sabha elections: Yogi Adityanath sounds saffron poll bugle from Saharanpur

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: About a fortnight ahead of SP-BSP-RLD joint campaign proposed to be launched from Deoband on April 7, UP CM Yogi Adityanath sounded the saffron bugle from the precincts of revered and famous shrine of Shakumbahri Devi in Saharanpur on Sunday.

The historic temple is just 40 km away from Deoband, where the SP-BSP-RLD troika will launch their campaign a day after the commencement of Chaitra Navratri. Deoband, in fact, is the seat of Asia’s biggest Islamic seminary Dar-ul-Uloom.

However, the choice of venues is a tale-telling sign of the narrative both sides are going to focus in western UP which will vote during the first three phases.

“Saharanpur should ensure the defeat of those who speak the language of terrorist Azhar Masood in this land of patriots,” said the chief minister in an indirect attack on Congress’s strongman Imran Masood, who had stood runner up in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Before reaching the rally ground, Yogi offered prayers at Shakumbhari Shaktipeeth.