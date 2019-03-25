Lucknow Diary: Five-year-old weaves magic at town

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

Mushaira on wheels

Starting the weekend on a poetic note, that too, in the Metro! Over a dozen poets, intellectuals and writers boarded the Lucknow Metro, reciting couplets and poems throughout the journey from Lucknow University to Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. Commuters enjoyed the new addition to the city’s transportation system.

Veteran politician Siraj Mehendi and social worker Insram Ali organised a session of ‘kavi sammelan’ and ‘mushaira’ on the train, to take Lucknow’s ‘Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb’ to the next level and, that too, on Holi. Poets Sarvesh Asthana, Kshitij Kumar, Manzar Bhopali, Dr Naseem Nikhat and Hasan Qazmi were at their poetic best.

Big record with tiny fingers

All eyes were on Devaagya Dixit as the five-year-old toddler was weaving magic with his resonating fingers.

He attempted eight drumming records in a bid to make it to the Guinness Book of Records and Golden Book of World Record.

Proud mother Rashi falls short of words when it comes to praising her son.

The records attempted by the boy include most drumbeats in three minutes, most drumbeats played in a minute, most drum rolls played in a minute, most drum kicks in a minute, most paradiddles in a minute using drumsticks, most drum kicks in a second and most drumbeats in a second.

Cultural amalgamation

The city of gold and silver was soaked in the colours of celebrations. The composite culture of Lucknow came to the fore yet again during the annual Holi procession in old city area on Thursday, as Hindus and Muslims jointly celebrated Holi and Navroz with enthusiasm. Locals sprinkled colours on each other, danced and sang songs.

The traditional Holi procession was flagged off from Chaupatiyan by the minister of health education Ashutosh Tandon. Muslims welcomed the Holi procession at more than 20 places in the city.

Reviving memories of 1857

The city’s 1857 Memorial Museum at the Residency (a monument of British era) that was lying closed for the past 17 years following maintenance and repairs, may see its revival this year. The restoration is in its final phase it will be opened to the public soon.

The museum was established way back in 2002. Based in the basement of the main building (model room) of Residency, the place once served as a refuge for some 3,000 British inhabitants during the Revolt of 1857.