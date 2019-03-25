Nine arrested in clash between SFI, ABVP activists at Himachal university, probe ordered

By PTI

SHIMLA: Nine students have been arrested and a committee has been set up to probe the violent clash between members of the SFI and ABVP near the Himachal Pradesh University campus, officials said Monday.

Seventeen students were injured in the clash at Potters Hill and University Hostels area on Sunday around 6 am over sharing a ground where Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists converge for 'shakha' and Students Federation of India (SFI) members play cricket, police said.

Vice-Chancellor Sikander Kumar has constituted a fact-finding committee to inquire into the clashes which took place between the two students' organisations, a varsity spokesperson said.

Police have arrested nine students in connection with the incident amid reports more violence between the two students' group even on Monday, officials said.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Rajinder Singh Chauhan will head the committee and has been asked to submit its report by Wednesday.

"Nine students have been arrested in connection with two FIRs registered regarding Sunday's clash.

There were reports of further violence between the two students' organisation on Monday as well," Shimla Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal said.

Meanwhile, the vice-chancellor appealed all students' organisations to maintain peace in the campus and warned of stringent action against those trying to vitiate academic activities in the university.

He also called a meeting of wardens of all the hostels and directed them to take strict action against violence in the hostel area.

The vice-chancellor also held a meeting with the district administration in which senior police and government officials were present.