Home Nation

Over 500 out of 607 candidates lost deposits in Bihar's 40 seats during 2014 election

In Muzaffarpur, 27 out of 29 candidates lost their deposits, the highest number for any constituency in the state.

Published: 25th March 2019 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

PATNA: More than 500 candidates out of a total of 607, who fought the 2014 Lok Sabha elections across the 40 seats in Bihar, had lost their deposits at the hustings, according to ECI data.

The total number of candidates who forfeited their deposits were 512, while 607 were left in the fray out of 709 who had filed their nominations.

In Muzaffarpur, 27 out of 29 candidates lost their deposits, the highest number for any constituency in the state.

Only BJP's Ajay Sahni, who won, and Congress' Akhilesh Prasad Singh, who was the runner-up, were spared the ignominy.

At seven, the lowest number of lost deposits was reported from Kishanganj but it was primarily because only nine candidates were in the fray.

The election in the Muslim-dominated constituency appears to have been highly polarised as the winner, late Mohd Asrarul Haq of the Congress, bagged 53.15 per cent of votes, followed by Dilip Kumar Jaiswal of the BJP who secured 32.19 per cent votes.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

In yet another indication of the polarized nature of the electoral battle in the 2014 polls, only the winners and the runners-up were able to save their deposits in as many as 25 constituencies in the state.

As per party-wise data, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) lost its deposits in 23 out of the 38 seats it had contested in the state and also saw its tally plummet to only two from 22 in 2009.

Mayawati's BSP, which announced that it would be contesting all the 40 seats in the 2019 elections, had lost its deposit in as many as 38 constituencies.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had also failed to make a mark in Bihar as it lost deposit in 39 seats.

The Congress, which was bolstered with a pre-poll alliance with the RJD and the NCP, lost nine out of the 11 seats that it had contested but had to forgo deposits in only a couple of seats.

According to norms fixed by the EC, a candidate loses his or her deposit in the event of securing less than one-sixth of the total number of valid votes polled in a constituency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Congress Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2014

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp