Sushma Swaraj seeks report on converted Pakistani Hindu girls

The two girls, Raveena, 13, and Reena,15, were reportedly kidnapped by armed men a day before Holi.

Published: 25th March 2019 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File | PTI)

By Ramananda Sengupta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj’s tweet seeking a report from the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad on the forced marriage of two young Hindu girls after they were allegedly abducted and made to convert in Pakistan has sparked a Twitter war, with a Pakistani minister calling it an internal matter.

Pakistani PM Imran Khan has ordered an inquiry into the incident, which came to light Saturday after videos surfaced of Hari Das Meghwar, the girls’ father, howling in anguish outside a police station in Sindh. Reports said his wife had died after the abduction.

On Sunday, after Swaraj’s tweet, Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhry responded: “Mam its Pakistan (sic) internal issue and rest assure its not Modi’s India where minorities are subjugated. ...”

Swaraj said: “I only asked for a report from Indian High Commissioner. ... This was enough to make you jittery. This only shows your guilty conscience.” 

