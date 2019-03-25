Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh hospital staffers gang-rape patient admitted in ICU, five detained

An officer familiar with the investigation told that CCTV cameras of the hospital were switched off at the time of the alleged incident.

Published: 25th March 2019 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes

By ANI

MEERUT: A woman patient was allegedly gang-raped by a group of staffers of a hospital following which five persons were detained, police said on Monday.

"The woman was admitted to the hospital with a breathing problem. She has alleged that she was gang-raped by hospital staffers on Sunday," Circle Officer Harimohan Singh said.

Four men and a woman were detained, he said. They are being probed for their role in the case.

The victim's husband has alleged that she was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital where she was made unconscious by giving an injection after which she was gang-raped by three persons from the hospital staff.

An officer familiar with the investigation told ANI that CCTV cameras of the hospital were switched off at the time of the alleged incident.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law and further investigation in the matter is underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh  Uttar Pradesh hospital Uttar Pradesh hospital gangrape Uttar Pradesh crime UP crime UP hospital gangrape UP gangrape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp