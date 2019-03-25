Home Nation

Will abuse those who hurl abuses at Pakistan: NC leader Akbar Lone

Lone, who is also NC's candidate from Kupwara parliamentary seat, raised pro-Pakistan slogans.

Published: 25th March 2019 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

National Conference leader Mohammad Akbar Lone. | ANI Twitter Photo

By ANI

KUPWARA: National Conference (NC) leader Muhammad Akbar Lone has said that he will be abusing those who hurl abuses at Pakistan.

"The other side of this is a Muslim country, it should remain prosperous and successful. Our friendship with them should intensify. India and Pakistan should have a friendship with each other and I am an admirer of this friendship. If anyone will abuse them once, I will abuse him ten times from here," he said while addressing a public rally on Saturday.

Lone, who is also NC's candidate from Kupwara parliamentary seat, raised pro-Pakistan slogans. He has made provocative statements in the past.

In February last year, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed a ruckus with Lone raising pro-Pakistan slogans in response to BJP's slogans against the neighboring country.

In December 2017, Lone had courted another controversy by claiming that BJP and People's Democratic Party (PDP) leaders eat beef and pork together.

TAGS
Akbar Lone National Conference

