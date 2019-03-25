Home Nation

Will give PM Narendra Modi whistle and cap if he wants to be Chowkidar: Akbaruddin Owaisi

Akbaruddin Owaisi had won from the Chandrayangutta Assembly seat in the last year's assembly polls in Telangana.

Published: 25th March 2019 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Akbaruddin Owaisi, the leader of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for adding 'chowkidar' as a prefix in his name on twitter and said that he would provide him with a whistle and a cap if the Prime Minister is interested in such a job.

Speaking at a rally here on Sunday, Owaisi said, "I have seen on Twitter where the names have become as 'Chowkidar Narendra Modi', 'Chowkidar Amit Shah'. Why only one twitter? He should also mention 'Chowkidar' in his Aadhaar card, voter-id and passport."

"We want a PM not a 'Chaiwala','Pakodewala'...I am surprised at those who vote for Modi, what kind of person they vote for? If Modi is so interested in being a 'Chowkidar', he should come to me, I will offer him a Chowkidar's cap and a whistle," he said.

Akbaruddin had won from the Chandrayangutta Assembly seat in the last year's assembly polls in Telangana.

In December 2018, Owaisi was elected as floor leader of AIMIM in the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Akbaruddin Owaisi Chowkidar Narendra Modi

