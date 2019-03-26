Home Nation

Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada joins BJP, likely to contest from Rampur LS seat

If fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Rampur, she will take on senior SP leader Azam Khan.

Published: 26th March 2019 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Jaya Prada joins BJP

Jaya Prada joins BJP on March 26, 2019. (Photo | Praveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada joined the BJP on Tuesday and may be fielded by the party from the Rampur parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Jaya Prada, a close associate of former Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh, had been elected from Rampur on SP ticket twice.

If fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Rampur, she will take on senior SP leader Azam Khan.

Jaya Prada joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1994 at the invitation of its founder N T Rama Rao, on the eve of the assembly elections, and rose quickly through the ranks. At that time there was speculation that she would run for election, but she preferred not to make her electoral debut, although she was offered a seat by Rao.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jaya Prada Azam Khan BJP Lok sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp