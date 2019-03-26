Home Nation

BJD to form alliance with BJP after polls, says CPI(M), leader

Senior leaders of the BJD, when approached for their reaction to the CPI(M) leader's assertion, refused to comment on the matter.

Published: 26th March 2019 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: Senior CPI(M) leader Janardan Pati on Tuesday claimed that the BJD would have to form an alliance with the BJP after elections, as the ruling party was unlikely to win an adequate number of seats to return to power in Odisha.

Senior leaders of the BJD, when approached for their reaction to the CPI(M) leader's assertion, refused to comment on the matter.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Pati, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Bhubaneswar seat with support from the Congress, stated that the BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, during a recent election meeting at Nayagarh, had given indications about his party's possible tie-up with the BJP.

On Sunday, Patnaik said that the BJD will play a "decisive role" in the formation of the next government at the Centre, sparking speculations that the party was open to a post-poll alliance with a national party.

"This (Patnaik's statement) is sufficient to conclude that the BJD will provide support to BJP for government formation at the Centre.

In return, it will get the saffron party's help to return to power in Odisha," Pati said at a press meet here.

Maintaining that the CPI(M) had always insisted that the BJD-BJP clash in the state was just "an eyewash", Pati recalled that the two parties had formed a coalition government in Odisha from 2000 till 2009.

"This time, too, the BJP and the BJD will form an alliance after the polls," he said.

The veteran communist leader appealed the people to elect a secular and democratic government in the upcoming assembly election.

"I request the people of the state to reject both BJD and the BJP and elect a government, which would practise secularism and uphold democratic values," Pati said.

Assembly elections will be held in Odisha along with the Lok Sabha polls in the four phases between April 11 and 29.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CPI(M) BJD CPIM Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp