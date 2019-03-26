CPI urged EC to improve printing quality of its 'corn and sickle' symbol

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy on Monday wrote a letter to the ECI urging it to improve printing quality of its 'corn and sickle' symbol.

A statement by the party, said, "Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy has written a letter to chief election commissioner to improve the quality of printing of its election symbol 'Corn & Sickle' as it's been in use since 1952."

The statement further claimed that the CPI is the only party which has contested all election since independence on the same symbol.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"The election commission was continuing to use the same hand drawn image since 1952 and Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy requested that it be replaced with the digitally drawn image of the same 'Corn & Sickle' symbol."

The statement also added that Reddy has adviced the commission to use new printing technology so that symbols appear more photorealistic and easier to recognise.