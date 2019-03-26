Home Nation

Cricket tournament, tug of war held in Raipur to enhance voter awareness

There are 11 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Chhattisgarh, polling for which will be held in three phases - on April 11, 18 and 23.

Published: 26th March 2019 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

RAIPUR: In an attempt to boost voter awareness, Raipur district administration organised the 'SVEEP campaign' here on Monday, as part of which a cricket match and a tug of war competition were held.

The events saw the attendance of Raipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Arif Shaikh, Raipur Election Commissioner Govind Ram and Zila Panchayat CEO Gaurav Singh.

SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) campaign is the flagship program of the Election Commission of India for voter education, spreading voter awareness and promoting voter literacy in India.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"As per the SVEEP campaign, More Raipur Vote cricket tournament has been organised and it is to spread awareness in the city so that more and more people come out to vote. I am hopeful that our message will be conveyed," said Arif Shaikh, SP Raipur.

"Keeping in view the upcoming general elections, we are of the view that none of our voter should be left behind and hence we are working on this scheme so that we reach the mind and heart of the voter and by this we would succeed in pulling the voters to the booth," said Gaurav Singh, Zila Panchayat CEO.

Apart from a cricket tournament, a women bike rally has already concluded. Blood donations and Holi meets have been organised. "This time we have made an attempt to directly wake up the voters. For the rural voters we have organised Kalash Yatras and pledge campaigns," Singh added.

There are 11 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Chhattisgarh, polling for which will be held in three phases - on April 11, 18 and 23.

Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 SVEEP campaign voter awareness Raipur district administration

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp