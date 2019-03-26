Pulwama aftermath: CRPF to procure smaller buses for safety of convoys

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A month after the dastardly attack on its convoy in Kashmir’s Pulwama district, CRPF has decided to procure a new fleet of mine protected vehicles (MPVs) and small 30-seater buses to ensure the safety of its troop convoys, the chief of the force said.

In J&K, the paramilitary forces will also increase the number of its bomb detection and disposal squads (BDDS) for its anti-terror operations. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which has about 65 battalions in the state, is strengthening itself in the Valley.

“We are enhancing our counter-IED capabilities in Kashmir. We are procuring and sending more MPVs and are bullet-proofing force buses. As it is difficult to armour large buses, we are looking at procuring small 30-seater buses that can be better armour plated,” said CRPF Director General RR Bhatnagar.

MPVs are used by CRPF in Kashmir and Naxal-hit areas for limited troop movements. Bhatnagar said small buses can be better fabricated and provided bullet-resistant armour as compared to large buses that seat 54-57 people.

The CRPF chief said it has been decided to provide bomb detection and disposal squads to each CRPF battalion deployed in the Valley. Accordingly, seats have been increased in the Pune-based IED education school of the force so that more personnel are trained in detection and disarming such bombs in Kashmir, Bhatnagar added.

NEW FLEET