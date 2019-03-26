Home Nation

Lok Sabha polls: Dissent delays BJP’s second Rajasthan list

The party is also undecided on handing a ticket to Jaipur Princess and Sawai Madhopur MLA Diya Kumari.

Published: 26th March 2019 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan's former CM Vasundhara Raje (Photo: File / PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: While the BJP has already published its first list of candidates for the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan, it is faced with a conundrum with regard to putting out its second list. For some seats, the names of candidates have been withheld in the face of opposition and dissent from the party rank and file.

The party has been especially swamped by a tide of opposition even before they decide the candidates for Nagaur, Churu and Rajsamand constituencies. To come to a consensus on the choice of candidates, BJP national president Amit Shah has summoned senior leaders from Rajasthan to Delhi for a meeting after which the party is likely to name a few more candidates.

Party leaders from Nagaur met former CM Vasundhara Raje in Jaipur on Sunday, voicing their protest against sitting MP and Union minister CR Choudhary, who is seen as a contender for the ticket. Two prominent local Jat leaders were also among the protesters. Though the Nagaur constituency is dominated by Jats, the protesters were from a spectrum of communities, including Jats, Rajputs , Brahmins, Vaishyas and even Scheduled Castes.

Raje loyalist and former state transport minister Yunus khan, former industries minister Gajendra Singh Kheewsar and MLAs Harish Kumawat , Manohar Singh and Man Singh Kinaria led the protest against Choudhary.

The party is also undecided on handing a ticket to Jaipur Princess and Sawai Madhopur MLA Diya Kumari. She is known to have been seeking a ticket to contest either Jaipur or the Tonk Sawai Madhopur seat.

In a surprise omission in its first list, the BJP had decided against handing a fresh ticket to its only sitting woman MP from Rajasthan, Santosh Ahlawat. Now, word is that the party might veer to the Princess from Rajsamand to offset the anger in a section of cadres over the absence of Ahlawat from the list of candidates.

Raje lashes out at Cong over waiver
While she decided to keep herself out of the fray for the Lok Sabha polls, former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje is leading the BJP’s campaign pitch in the state. Addressing a rally in Jaipur, Raje launched attacked the Congress, saying, “Congress came to power promising a complete loan waiver for farmers. However, it seems to have forgotten its pledge.”

Cong plans to induct independents
After scraping to the majority mark in the state elections, the Congress has decided to induct rebels who fought as Independent candidates and won. With the party eyeing a win in 20 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state, it is planning to give tickets to some of its members of the state cabinet and induct some of these Independents in their place.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan list Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 India elections Vasundhara Raje

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp