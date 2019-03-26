Home Nation

I have just taken a break, still have 20 years of career left: Union Minister Uma Bharti

Uma Bharti says LK Advani not contesting does not affect his stature and that it’ll be good to have party chief Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

Published: 26th March 2019 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Uma Bharti

Union Minister Uma Bharti (File Photo | PTI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

Firebrand BJP leader Uma Bharti says LK Advani not contesting does not affect his stature and that it’ll be good to have party chief Amit Shah in Lok Sabha. She told Richa Sharma in an interview that her withdrawal from poll battle shouldn’t be taken as her retirement.

How do you see L K Advani not contesting?

He hasn’t contested elections a few times in the past also. In 1995, at the party’s national executive in Mumbai, he announced Atalji’s (AB Vajpayee) candidature for prime minister, when he was himself a contender. Contesting or not contesting doesn’t affect his stature, but why this decision was taken, I don’t know. Amit Shah is contesting from this seat and it is a very safe seat.

What’s the reason for your decision not to contest?  

I will not fight elections this time, but I am not retiring. I will be back and have told the party that would want to contest in 2024. I am 59 and still have 15-20 years of political career left. After the election campaign is over, I would travel along the Ganga for next one-and-a-half years. I wanted to quit in 2016 but was asked by Amit Shahji to stay in the Cabinet. I am thankful that the party agreed to accept my request .I am not attached to anything but the Ganga.

What will be your plan for Ganga cleaning?

When I was holding the portfolio of Ganga ministry, I ordered all administrative work and my successor Nitin Gadkariji carried them forward. Now, projects related to treatment of sewage and industrial effluents have been sanctioned. Half the work is done and the rest related to spreading awareness among people needs to be focused on.

Any other plans?

Top priority on my list is to shed 30 kg weight as stress and work has taken a toll on my health of late in recent years.  

What will be the impact of SP-BSP alliance in UP?

BSP-SP voters don’t enjoy an amicable relationship; why would BSP followers vote for SP? They are committing a mistake and this will benefit the BJP.

