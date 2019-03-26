Home Nation

Jagan Mohan Reddy offered Rs 1500 crore to Congress if it made him AP CM: Farooq Abdullah

Jagan Mohan Reddy, according to the National Conference leader, made the offer soon after the death of his father (former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy).

Published: 26th March 2019 09:52 PM

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. (File photo)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah Tuesday alleged that YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had offered to pay Rs 1,500 crore to the Congress if it made him the Chief Minister of then united Andhra Pradesh.

Abdullah levelled this allegation while campaigning for the Telugu Desam Party, along with its president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, at Kadapa, the hometown of the YSR Congress chief, in AP.

"Jagan once came to my house when AP was united. I want to remind him that he told me he was ready to give Rs 1,500 crore if the Congress made him the Chief Minister," Abdullah claimed.

"Where did the money come from? Does he have a treasure hidden inside the earth," the former Chief Minister wondered, adding the money "must have been looted."

"If he comes to you now and says he will take care of your future, beware. Such a person will only try to take care of his own future, not yours. He will destroy your future," Abdullah warned and asked people to vote the TDP to power.

YSR Congress leaders were not immediately available for comment.

Farooq Abdullah YSR Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Congress TDP

