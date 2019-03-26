Home Nation

Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti missing in RJD campaigner list

The list of 40 star campaigners, issued on Monday, includes, Tejashwi, Tej Pratap, their mother and former CM Rabri Devi among others.

Published: 26th March 2019 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 09:02 AM

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

PATNA: That all is not well in the RJD’s first family, especially between party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s two sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap, has been known. But the omission of Lalu’s elder daughter Misa Bharti’s name from the list of RJD’s ‘star campaigners’ has raised quite a few eyebrows.

The list of 40 star campaigners, issued on Monday, includes, Tejashwi, Tej Pratap, their mother and former CM Rabri Devi, former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Shivanand Tiwary and Manoj Jha.

“She has good oratory skills but didn’t get a place in the list. It has baffled us also,”said a senior leader.
The omission of Misa has given the BJP- JD(U) a handle to taunt the RJD.

