Lok Sabha elections 2019: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's father wishes to contest against PM Modi

By ANI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's father Nand Kumar Baghel on Monday expressed his willingness to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nand Kumar Baghel is not a member of any political party.

Addressing reporters outside the Congress headquarters here, he said," I want to contest election against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If Congress gives me a ticket, I will contest to defeat him and make Rahul Gandhi the next Prime Minister of India."

Terming Prime Minister as "dictator", he said," He (Modi) has made false promises to the country. Congress should field me against him."

"Congress party should not ally with regional parties and if the alliance happens, it should happen only on condition that Rahul Gandhi will be the next Prime Minister," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is once again set to contest general elections from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, the seat from which he won in 2014 polls.

The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be conducted in seven phases.

The counting of votes will be done on May 23.