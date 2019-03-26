Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections: Goa poll officials ban campaign near churches on Good Friday

The Christian holy day comes just days ahead of April 23, when the state will have polls for two Lok Sabha seats and bypolls for three Assembly constituencies.

Published: 26th March 2019 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Church

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

PANAJI: Political parties will not be allowed to campaign in the vicinity of churches on Good Friday, which falls on April 19, the state's Chief Electoral Officer Kunal has instructed.

As per the minutes of the meeting, parties expressed fear that campaigning near churches of the occasion of Good Friday could cause law and order problems and also hurt the sentiments of Christians.

Election Commission officials expressed confidence that all arrangements, including police deployment, had been made to ensure law and order was maintained for polls in the coastal state.

Comments

