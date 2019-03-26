Home Nation

Priyanka Gandhi to campaign in Maharashtra

Priyanka Gandhi will be one of the star campaigners in Maharashtra for the first and second phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 26th March 2019 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be one of the star campaigners in Maharashtra for the first and second phase of Lok Sabha elections, a party leader said on Tuesday.

Though the exact dates and itinerary of Priyanka Gandhi are being finalized, it is likely she might address a public meeting in Mumbai which has six Lok Sabha constituencies, according to party sources.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

In the first phase on April 11, seven constituencies will go to polls and in the second phase on April 18 polling will be held for 10 seats in Maharashtra. The Congress has named 40 star campaigners.

Other heavyweights include Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Mohammed Azharuddin.

Maharashtra Congress leaders who too will campaign include Sushilkumar Shinde, Ashok Chavan, Shivraj Patil, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Balasaheb Thorat, Vilas Muttemwar, Mukul Wasnik, Milind Deora and Sanjay Nirupam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp