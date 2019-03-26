Priyanka Gandhi to campaign in Maharashtra

By IANS

MUMBAI: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be one of the star campaigners in Maharashtra for the first and second phase of Lok Sabha elections, a party leader said on Tuesday.

Though the exact dates and itinerary of Priyanka Gandhi are being finalized, it is likely she might address a public meeting in Mumbai which has six Lok Sabha constituencies, according to party sources.

In the first phase on April 11, seven constituencies will go to polls and in the second phase on April 18 polling will be held for 10 seats in Maharashtra. The Congress has named 40 star campaigners.

Other heavyweights include Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Mohammed Azharuddin.

Maharashtra Congress leaders who too will campaign include Sushilkumar Shinde, Ashok Chavan, Shivraj Patil, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Balasaheb Thorat, Vilas Muttemwar, Mukul Wasnik, Milind Deora and Sanjay Nirupam.