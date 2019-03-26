Home Nation

Rafales, Chinooks force multipliers: Air chief BS Dhanoa

A total of 24 aircrew members were trained. The tandem rotor helicopter is new to IAF.

Rafale fighter jet made by Dasault Aviation

Rafale fighter jet made by Dasault Aviation (File | AFP)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Rafale, when inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF), would work as force multipliers and be the ultimate game changers in air defence and deterrence,” Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said on Monday.

Speaking at a ceremony to formally induct four of the 15 US-made CH-47F advanced multi-mission heavy-lift helicopters at Air Force Station 12 Wing here, he said, “The deterrent value of the state-of-the-art Rafale fighters would be such that the enemy would not even dream of violating our borders,” he added.

Speaking of the Chinooks inducted on Monday, the air chief said, “They can carry out military operations through day and night, which gives IAF a 24x7 battle capability. A second base will be created at Dinjan in Assam. The induction of Chinooks will have the same impact as Rafales to the fighter fleet.”   

“The aircraft is one of the best and though the IAF has been operating MI-17 and MI-26, the Chinook with a service ceiling of 20,000 feet, will not only redefine heavy lift operations such as inter-valley troop transfer but also quick relocation of artillery guns and heavy equipment for Border Roads Organisation. It also comes with India-specific enhancements,” he added.

“We took 35-hour navigation training in night-day modes for over two months, besides four weeks of ground training in the US. A total of 24 aircrew members were trained. The tandem rotor helicopter is new to IAF. We learnt everything from flying to tactical manoeuvre from the Boeing pilots who were deployed on these machines in Afghanistan and Iraq,” Anupam Yadav, an IAF pilot, said.

TAGS
Rafale BS Dhanoa Air Chief Marshal

