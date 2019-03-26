Home Nation

Register for ISRO's Young Scientist Programme till April 3

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched a special programme for schoolchildren called Young Scientist Programme or YUva VIgyani KAryakram (YUVIKA) from this year, in tune with the government's vision "Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan".

The program is primarily aimed at imparting basic knowledge on space technology, space science and space applications to the younger ones with the intent of arousing their interest in the emerging areas of space activities. 

The programme will be of two weeks duration during summer holidays (second half of May 2019) and the schedule will include invited talks, experience sharing by the eminent scientists, facility and lab visits, exclusive sessions for discussions with experts, practical and feedback sessions, an ISRO release said.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER ONLINE

It is proposed to select three students each from each State/ Union Territory to participate in this programme covering CBSE, ICSE and State syllabus.

There are a few seats left for the programme and it is proposed to select through online registration. Those who have just completed 9th standard (in the academic year 2018-19) and are waiting to join 10th Std (or have just promoted to 10th Std) will be eligible for the online registration.

The selection is based on the 8th Standard academic performance and extracurricular activities. 

Students belonging to the rural area have been given special weightage in the selection criteria. A few seats are left for the programme and the interested students can register online with the link given in the ISRO official website between March 25 to April 3. 

The list of the provisionally selected candidates from each state will be announced on April 6. The programme is planned at four centres of ISRO and the selected students will be accommodated in ISRO guesthouses/hostels. Expenditure towards the travel, course material, lodging and boarding etc., during the entire course, will be borne by ISRO. 
 

ISRO Young Scientist Programme Yuva Vigyani Karyakram

Comments(1)

  • sachin
    How are the students selected for this programme ? It is informed that it will be through online registration. Can anyone please send the link for the same?
    19 hours ago reply
