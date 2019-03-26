Home Nation

Security Forces gun down four Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

The conflict-ridden Bastar Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls in the first phase on April 11.

Published: 26th March 2019 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Security Forces

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the security forces killed four armed cadres of outlawed Maoists in the strife-torn district of Sukma, about 450 km south of Raipur on Tuesday morning. The conflict-ridden Bastar LS constituency will go to polls in the first phase on April 11.

“Based on definite inputs about the movement of Maoists in south Sukma region, a joint team combined mainly of the CRPF’s special commando unit CoBRA force of 201st battalion and the district reserve guards (DRG) left on the search operation. There was a fierce encounter at Bodakode close to Chintalnar on Tuesday morning. Four bodies of rebels in uniform were recovered”, Sukma superintendent of police D S Marawi told the New Indian Express.

The four dead Maoists included two females and two males. The Maoists were reportedly dispersed in small groups and the CoBRA force had a gunfight with one of them inside the forested terrain, the SP revealed. The forces also recovered two INSAS and two 303 rifles from the encounter site. There was however no reports of any injury sustained by the forces.

“The forces are returning to their base camp at Chintagufa. We are planning to air-lift the recovered bodies by chopper on the mid-day owing to difficult inhospitable terrain in the region”, the SP said. The bodies would be brought to the Sukma district headquarter for identification.

According to district police chief, the encounter continued for over an hour and the casualty figures of Maoists could be more. Additional reinforcement have been rushed to the spot and the search operation further intensified. The security forces are on high alert keeping in view the ongoing Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC) of the Maoists that began from mid-March and usually continue till June across their area of influence.

In February this year, the troopers gunned down ten Maoists at Tadoki forested terrain of Bhairamgarh during a gunfight in the insurgency-hit district of Bijapur, around 350 km south of Raipur. Sukma and Bijapur are among the seven worst Maoists-affected districts in Bastar, where the banned CPI (Maoist) are waging a war against the state for over three decades now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bastar Chhattisgarh Maoists Chhattisgarh Maoists Bastar Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp