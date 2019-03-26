Home Nation

SP announces tie-up with Nishad Party, 2 other outfits for Lok Sabha elections

Published: 26th March 2019 02:39 PM

Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party Tuesday announced an alliance with the Nishad Party, Janwadi Party (Socialist) and the Rashtriya Samanta Dal for the April-May Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh.

The SP has earlier tied up with the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) to take on the BJP.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"Nishad Party, Janwadi Party (Socialist) and Rashtriya Samanta Dal will work for ensuring success of alliance candidates throughout the state," SP chief Akhilesh Yadav told a joint press conference with leaders of these parties here.

Uttar Pradesh has 80 Lok Sabha seats. Yadav alleged that the BJP was using a governor, government agencies and the media for its campaign.

Attacking the BJP, he said, "The main issue for BJP in these polls are only opposition and 'chowkidar' and campaigners of the BJP are governor, government agencies and media." 

He was referring to Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh's statement that Narendra Modi should become the prime minister once again.

On March 23, Singh, talking to reporters in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh had said, "We all are BJP workers and we want the BJP to emerge victoriously. We want that Modi ji should become the prime minister. It is important for the country."

Replying to a question, Yadav said, "My team is working on issues that are to be taken up. We will come out with a manifesto soon."

Samajwadi Party Nishad Party Janwadi Party Rasthriya Samanta Dal Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 India elections 2019

