Stall release of Modi biopic, say 47 ex-bureaucrats in letter to EC

By Online Desk

The Chief Election Commissioner on Tuesday received another request to stall the release of the upcoming biopic 'PM Narendra Modi'. This time it wasn't from the opposition but from 47 retired civil servants who said in a letter that the release would be a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The letter also urged the CEC to stop the release of another biopic on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi 'My name is RaGa'.

“You [the chief election commissioner] will appreciate that such a film would create enormous electoral mileage for the Prime Minister and the party in power,” they said in a letter, according to a report in Scroll.

The letter further read, “It is, therefore, necessary to examine whether the release of this biopic after the announcement of elections and the coming into force of the Model Code of Conduct is consonant with the principles of a free and fair election. The same principle would apply to any similar biopic on any other candidate in the forthcoming elections since news reports mention a biopic on the president of the Indian National Congress Shri Rahul Gandhi though there is no mention of the date of release.”

The film shows Modi's journey from an RSS pracharak to the Prime Minister of India. Earlier, several political parties had urged the Election Commission to stop the film's release. The poll panel subsequently sent a notice to the makers of the film.