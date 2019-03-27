Home Nation

Cyclist pedals from Chandigarh to Mumbai to spread awareness on saving environment

'At present, majority of India's population comprises of youth and if I am able to encourage even a fraction of this to take up cycling just as a hobby, I think my purpose will be solved,' he said.

Published: 27th March 2019 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A 40-year-old cyclist pedalled from Chandigarh to Mumbai for nearly 50 days to spread awareness on saving environment.

Chandigarh-based Rajiv Kumar's expedition was flagged off by Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore on  February 1.

"The main purpose of this expedition was to spread awareness on saving the environment. During my journey, I tried to encourage people to ride bicycles for commuting short distances and even for going to workplace as it will help in reducing the air pollution," Kumar told PTI on Wednesday upon his return here.

His custom-designed nine-feet tall green bicycle attracted people's attention wherever he went.

"On the bicycle, which I have designed myself and weighs around 67 kg, I also carry a replica of the 'Open Hand Monument', which is the symbol of Chandigarh."

"The unique shape of the bicycle, which is adjustable and can be folded when not in use, attracts crowds, especially youngsters who are keen to know why I have set out to cover long distances. I also urged bicyclists to wear safety helmets like scooter and motorcycle riders do," he said.

Kumar said he is planning his next trip from Kashmir to Kanyakumari on a bicycle, which will be a different one from the present one and will weigh half of its weight.

"I intend to complete this trip in 30 days," he said. He said that he has been cycling for the last 24 years and had designed his first bicycle in 1995 when he was a student of Class 10.

"I want that younger generation take a lead, especially in cities like Chandigarh, which has dedicated cycle tracks. However, these days, many youngsters sit at home, watching TV or spending most of their time on their mobile phones. They don't use cycle and travel in cars and bikes even to commute short distances.

"At present, majority of India's population comprises of youth and if I am able to encourage even a fraction of this to take up cycling just as a hobby, I think my purpose will be solved," he said.

Kumar claims that he holds a Limca Book of Record for paddling from Chandigarh to Delhi in 16 hours on his seven-feet tall cycle in 2001.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandigarh Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp