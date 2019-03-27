Former PDP Minister joins Shah Faesal's Kashmir People's Movement party

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Javed Mustafa Mir on Wednesday joined the Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) led by former IAS officer Shah Faesal.

Mir, who won the 2014 Assembly elections from Chadura constituency in Badgam district, was a cabinet Minister in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-Bharatiya Janata Party coalition government headed by Mehbooba Mufti. He parted ways with the PDP but did not join any other political party until now.

Faesal will not contest the Lok Sabha elections. But he plans to be a candidate from Lolab constituency of Kupwara district in the Assembly elections.