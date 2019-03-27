Home Nation

Goa CM drops his deputy Sudin Dhavalikar after two MGP MLAs break away from party

Dhavalikar, the lone MGP MLA who did not break away from the party, hit back, terming the development as dacoity by chowkidars.

Published: 27th March 2019 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Sudhin Dhavalikar. | (Twitter)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Wednesday dropped deputy CM Sudin Dhavalikar after two MLAs of the latter's MGP broke away and joined the ruling BJP.

Dhavalikar, the lone MGP MLA who did not break away from the party, hit back, terming the development as "dacoity by chowkidars".

In a communication addressed to Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, Sawant informed her about dropping Dhavalikar.

"I have dropped Sudin Dhavalikar from the cabinet. The decision on filling up the vacant seat will be taken very soon," Sawant told PTI.

The CM's recommendation to drop Dhavalikar was accepted by Sinha.

"The Governor is pleased to accept the recommendation of chief minister that Sudin Dhavalikar shall cease to be a minister in the council of ministers headed by Chief Minister, with immediate effect," an official notification said.

Dhavalikar said, "People are stunned the way, in the middle of the night, chowkidars conducted dacoity on MGP. People are watching and they will consider their course of action," he said.

ALSO READ | Two MGP MLAs joined BJP to provide stability to Goa government: CM Pramod Sawant

He claimed the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party was an outfit of the masses and would not be eliminated by such moves.

Dhavalikar was allotted portfolios of Transport and Public Works which would be now looked after by Sawant.

Governor Sinha, who is in New Delhi now, has cut short her visit and would be arriving in Goa later during the evening to administer the oath to the new minister replacing Dhavalikar.

During the wee hours Wednesday, two of the three Maharashrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLAs-- Manohar Ajgaonkar and Dipak Pawaskar-- gave a letter to officiating Speaker Michael Lobo, merging their party's legislative wing with the BJP.

Dhavalikar, the third MGP MLA, did not sign the letter.

On Tuesday, MGP president Dipak Dhavalikar had claimed that his party was the target of a conspiracy by opponents.

He had said moves were afoot by rivals to wean away Ajgaonkar and Pawaskar, and in the process isolate Sudin Dhavalikar.

"Any attempt to disturb our MLAs will be viewed seriously and we won't mind pulling out of the government," the MGP chief had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MGP BJP Pramod Sawant Sudin Dhavalikar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp