Hardoi MP Anshul Verma quits BJP to join Samajwadi Party, submits resignation to watchman

Anshul who submitted his resignation to the watchman said the 'chowkidar' is the most responsible face of the government these days and so he decided to give his resignation to a real one.

Published: 27th March 2019 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

Hardoi MP Anshul Verma quits BJP to join Samajwadi Party. (Photo | Samajwadi Party, Twitter )

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Miffed over being denied a ticket from Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, outgoing Lok Sabha member Anshul Verma on Wednesday resigned from the BJP to join the Samajwadi Party (SP).

He was inducted into the SP by party President Akhilesh Yadav.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded former MP Jai Prakash Rawat from Hardoi. 

Earlier, Verma gave his resignation to the watchman outside the BJP office here, saying: "Vikas kiya hai, vikas karenge. Anshul the, Anshul hi rahenge. Khud ko Chowkidar nahi kahenge." 

Asked why he submitted his resignation with the watchman, Verma said: "The 'chowkidar' is the most responsible face of the government these days. So I decided to give my resignation to a real one. Why give it to a wealthy watchman?" 

Verma said he has been punished by the BJP for focusing on development and maintaining 95 per cent attendance in Parliament.
 

Anshul Verma Samajwadi Party BJP BJP MP resigns

