Home Nation

India shot down live satellite under Mission Shakti, enters elite club of space powers: PM Modi

The low earth orbit satellite was at an altitude of 300 km, the PM said, adding India's action was not directed against any country.

Published: 27th March 2019 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite, describing it as a rare achievement that puts the country in an exclusive club of space superpowers.

"In the journey of every nation, there are moments that bring utmost pride and have a historic impact on generations to come. One such moment is today," he said in an unprecedented broadcast to the nation on television, radio and social media.

"India has successfully tested the Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile. Congratulations to everyone on the success of #MissionShakti," the prime minister tweeted later.

ALSO READ PM got himself an hour of free TV: Akhilesh Yadav on Mission Shakti

He said the action was not directed against any country and the satellite was a pre-determined target orbiting at an altitude of 300 km.

The prime minister did not say who owned the satellite but added that India does not breach any international laws or treaties.

Mission Shakti, which was led by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, was aimed at strengthening India's overall security, he said in his address that comes a fortnight before the start of the general election.

The last time Modi had addressed the nation was November 8, 2016, when he announced the demonetisation of high-value currency notes.

ALSO READ | Congress congratulates ISRO and Modi government, credits Nehru and Indira Gandhi for space achievements

"#MissionShakti was a highly complex one, conducted at extremely high speed with remarkable precision. It shows the remarkable dexterity of India's outstanding scientists and the success of our space programme," Modi said.

"Shooting down a low earth orbit satellite is a rare achievement for the country," he said.

India is only the fourth country to acquire such a specialised and modern capability after the US, Russia and China.

The "entire effort is indigenous. India's stands tall as a space power. It will make India stronger, even more, secure and will further peace and harmony", Modi said.

ALSO READ | Modi should stop taking credit for achievement of space scientists: Trinamool on Mission Shakti

The prime minister had advertised his address to the nation on Twitter, calling it an important message.

"Do watch the address on television, radio or social media," he said, setting off speculation across the country on what the topic was likely to be."

Earlier in the day, the Cabinet Committee on Security had met at the prime minister's residence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Mission Shakti

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp