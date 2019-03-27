India gets into 'Hit-to-Kill' mode with its new anti-satellite missile

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Wednesday was a red letter day for India as the nation created history by test

firing a state-of-the-art Gen-next anti-satellite (A-SAT) missile from a defence base off Odisha coast. The missile shot down a live satellite in a ‘Hit-to-Kill’ mode making the country a space superpower.

The indigenously developed missile capable of destroying satellites and long-range enemy missiles outside the earth’s atmosphere is a part of the country’s most ambitious Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) programme which was launched in 2012.

With the successful test, India entered the elite club of four nations which have such specialised and modern capability. Others in the club are the US, Russia and China.

Blasted off from a mobile launcher at the launching complex - IV of the Abdul Kalam Island at about 11.10 am, the high-speed hot standby interceptor missile destroyed a Low Earth Orbit Satellite (LEOS)

300 km away within three minutes.

Defence sources said the missile was fired in an automated operation after the radar-based detection and tracking system detected and tracked the satellite. The computer network with the help of

data received from radars predicted the trajectory of the LEOS and gave requisite command to fire the interceptor missile.

The A-SAT that was kept fully ready took-off after the computer system gave the necessary command for lift-off. It hit the satellite perfectly in a copy book manner. Fibre Optic Gyro (FOG) based INS,

on-board computers, actuation and guidance systems and imaging infrared seeker used for the terminal phase performed excellently.

“The missile was continuously getting update of the target satellite by the radar through a data link. The imaging infrared seeker tracked the missile and on-board computer guided the missile towards

the target. The Radio Proximity Fuse (RPF) exploded the warhead that destroyed the satellite,” said a defence scientist associated with the mission.

The entire mission control room went into ruptures as the missile rose majestically into the sky, spewing thick smoke and fire. Missile scientists and technologists went ecstatic with joy as the interceptor killed the satellite that was about to be phased out.

Designed and developed by Defenece Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the three-stage BMD interceptor missile having two solid rocket boosters is a new development in the block. It is

expected to supplement Prithvi Defence Vehicle (PDV) interceptor that can destroy targets in exo-atmospheric region (outside the atmosphere) at an altitude of 150 km.

The DRDO, which has developed a two-layered BMD system, is focusing on high altitude interceptor missile because of its advantage. If an incoming missile is intercepted at a high altitude, the debris

would not fall on the ground and there would be no collateral damage. The A-SAT can be used against spying satellites.

Soon after the test, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite, describing it as a rare achievement

that puts the country in an exclusive club of space superpowers.

In an unprecedented broadcast on television, radio and social media, he said destroying a satellite by utilising own technology is indeed a rare achievement for the country. “There are moments that bring utmost pride and have a historic impact on generations to come. One such moment is today,” he said.

Codenamed as ‘Mission Shakti’, Modi said the entire exercise was a highly complex one, conducted at extremely high speed with remarkable precision. The milestone shows the remarkable dexterity of

India’s outstanding scientists and the success of our space programme. India stands tall as a space power and such missions will make the country stronger, even more secure and will further peace and harmony, he added.

President Ram Nath Kovind also congratulated scientists for the achievement. “MissionShakti represents a watershed moment for India. Testing of the Anti-Satellite Missile demonstrates India's scientific prowess and commitment to harnessing space technology for the security and empowerment of our people. My congratulations to all concerned,” he tweeted.