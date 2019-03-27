Lok Sabha polls: Around 15 lakh more voters to get their fingers inked in Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Around 15 lakh more voters when compared to the November 2018 Vidhan Sabha polls, will vote during the four-phase Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh.

According to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO-Madhya Pradesh) VL Kantha Rao, around 5.05 crore voters exercised their franchise in the single-phase Vidhan Sabha polls in November 2018 in the state.

Five months later, the number of voters eligible to vote in the four-phase Lok Sabha polls in the state has grown by around 10 lakh to around 5.15 crore voters. The last publication of the updated voter list was done in the state on February 22, when the number of voters had grown to around 5.15 crore voters.

“The work on updating the list through addition and deletion of names in the list is still underway. Since February 22, we’ve received over 8 lakh forms from people for adding names and more than six lakh forms for deletion of names. We expect that five lakh more new names would be added in the list by the time the general elections take place in the state. In total we expect the number to be around 15 lakh more than the 2018 assembly polls and 35 lakh more than the 2014 Lok Sabha polls,” the CEO added.

He said that applications for adding names in the voter list will be accepted till March 30 for the first phase of polls, till April 8 for the second phase of polls, April 13 for third phase and April 19 for the fourth.