Modi chowkidar only for rich: Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan rally

NEW DELHI: On a visit to Rajasthan, Congress president on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

Setting off on his campaign whirl from the border district of Sutargarh, Rahul said Modi is trying to split the country into two parts — one for the wealthy and the other for the poor, farmers and jobless youths.

Reiterating his claim that Modi only works for his corporate cronies, Rahul said while the NDA government gives money to the rich, the Congress will allocate funds for the poor if voted to power.

Taking a swipe at the PM over his ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign, which has become a rage on social media, Rahul said Modi is a chowkidar (watchman) only for the rich.

“Prime Minister Modi is a watchman, but not for ordinary people. Have you seen watchmen at the houses of farmers or jobless people? What he didn’t tell you is that he is that watchman for the likes of Nirav Modi and Anil Ambani,” Rahul said.

He said the UPA, through its MNREGA scheme, lifted 14 crore people out of poverty in 10 years and the party has now set sights on rooting out poverty in the entire country.

He said former RBI Governor Rajan was consulted before the party announced this scheme.

Adding that the minimum income of a family will be Rs 12,000 if the Congress comes to power, Rahul said, “We have named our fixed income plan NYAY, as our objective will be to do justice to the country’s poor. Every year, Rs 72,000 will be added to the ban accounts of each and every one of our 25 million targeted beneficiaries. In 5 years, we will give Rs 3,60,000 to each and every poor family. Ours is the world’s biggest plan to eradicate poverty.”